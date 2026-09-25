‘Relentless’: How Parents Pushed To Reopen A School Destroyed By Fire

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The Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed or damaged at least a dozen schools, adding to the heartbreak and displacement for families that were already dealing with so much. Most of the campuses that suffered the worst are still closed, but this episode is about one school that burned to the ground and rose back up, earlier, even, than expected. Thanks to the sheer grit of some determined parents, and really the luck of the landscape, Marquez Charter Elementary School in the Pacific Palisades has been able to welcome kids back to campus for the second year in a row. The best part? Families who had been previously displaced are finding it again. This is, in the end a feel good story, but it was not easy to get here. There were some tears and some terse words. It was, at times, pretty tense. Kate Cagle gets the backstory from three moms on the post-fire frontlines, and hears from other parents and LAUSD administrators.





GUESTS:



Cameron Pfizenmaier, Palisades fire survivor and parent on the Marquez Governing Council



Jodi Lederman, Palisades fire survivor and parent on the Marquez Governing Council



Caroline Nick, Palisades fire survivor and former president of the Friend of Marquez board.



Dr. Debra Bryant, Executive Director, LA Unified School District, who oversaw the post-fire recovery of the schools in the Pacific Palisades.