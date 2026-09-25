Are mosquitoes worse this year in LA?

Short answer: yes.

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The Greater LA County Vector Control District says the Aedes aegypti population, those daytime “ankle biter” mosquitoes, has trended at least 30% higher than the five-year average so far in the month of September.



And the bites carry more risk than just an itch. Karen Garcia’s reporting shows West Nile virus cases in LA County are at their highest in more than a decade: 100 cases and 5 deaths this year, compared to 22 cases and 2 deaths last year.



Does blood type make you a mosquito magnet? The district says the evidence is inconclusive — but they do know mosquitoes track us by our CO2, body heat, and skin chemistry.



Getting bitten at home? You can submit a service request to the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District, just enter your address on their service request site to check if you’re covered.



And check your yard. A bottle cap of standing water is enough for these mosquitoes to lay eggs, especially after recent rain.