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VIDEO | 01:49
Are mosquitoes worse this year in LA?
California

Are mosquitoes worse this year in LA?

Short answer: yes.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Tom Carroll and Karen Garcia
The Greater LA County Vector Control District says the Aedes aegypti population, those daytime “ankle biter” mosquitoes, has trended at least 30% higher than the five-year average so far in the month of September.

And the bites carry more risk than just an itch. Karen Garcia’s reporting shows West Nile virus cases in LA County are at their highest in more than a decade: 100 cases and 5 deaths this year, compared to 22 cases and 2 deaths last year.

Does blood type make you a mosquito magnet? The district says the evidence is inconclusive — but they do know mosquitoes track us by our CO2, body heat, and skin chemistry.

Getting bitten at home? You can submit a service request to the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District, just enter your address on their service request site to check if you’re covered.

And check your yard. A bottle cap of standing water is enough for these mosquitoes to lay eggs, especially after recent rain.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

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