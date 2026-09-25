Can you bring iced coffee to an interview?

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Recently, people online have been debating whether it’s appropriate to bring iced coffee to a job interview.



People seem to be split on the topic. Does it matter if the coffee is iced or hot? Does the work environment play into it? Can the difference in opinion be chalked up to generational divides? @bexcastillo decided to ask some of our L.A. Times editors to weigh in.