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VIDEO | 01:10
Can you bring iced coffee to an interview?
California

Can you bring iced coffee to an interview?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo and Brenda Elizondo
Recently, people online have been debating whether it’s appropriate to bring iced coffee to a job interview.

People seem to be split on the topic. Does it matter if the coffee is iced or hot? Does the work environment play into it? Can the difference in opinion be chalked up to generational divides? @bexcastillo decided to ask some of our L.A. Times editors to weigh in.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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