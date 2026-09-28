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This retired science teacher is on a mission to plant 10,000 oak trees across SoCal
Climate & Environment

This retired science teacher is on a mission to plant 10,000 oak trees across SoCal

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
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Ten thousand times, Jim Crouch has picked up an acorn. Ten thousand times, he’s planted that acorn. And 10,000 is about the number of oak seedlings he’s entrusted to the hands of people who pledged to care for the tree that has become his mission and obsession.

It began after he retired. For years, he’d been a classroom science teacher in suburban San Diego County, and now, with that chapter behind him, the trees have become his life. He hopes to meaningfully contribute to the regrowth of burned Altadena.

To read the full story, go to latimes.com.
Climate & Environment
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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