This retired science teacher is on a mission to plant 10,000 oak trees across SoCal

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Ten thousand times, Jim Crouch has picked up an acorn. Ten thousand times, he’s planted that acorn. And 10,000 is about the number of oak seedlings he’s entrusted to the hands of people who pledged to care for the tree that has become his mission and obsession.



It began after he retired. For years, he’d been a classroom science teacher in suburban San Diego County, and now, with that chapter behind him, the trees have become his life. He hopes to meaningfully contribute to the regrowth of burned Altadena.



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