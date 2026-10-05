The DIY late-night show in Ben Gleib’s garage

It’s a cool autumn evening in the San Fernando Valley. Inside of comedian Ben Gleib’s home, a buzzing crew, frantic writers and audience members fill almost every space. Here’s a peek inside his homegrown YouTube-based late-night comedy show and studio.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.