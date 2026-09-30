Max Amini’s “Two-Decade Overnight Success”

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After decades on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, comedian Max Amini has become a global draw, selling 200,000 tickets last year and attracting billions of social-media views.





Amini says sharing the personal struggles of a being Iranian American through humor helps audiences recognize their common humanity — and challenges the idea that people are defined by their governments.