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VIDEO | 17:55
Max Amini’s “Two-Decade Overnight Success”
Entertainment & Arts

Max Amini’s “Two-Decade Overnight Success”

By Nate Jackson
 and Lara Hochuli
After decades on the Los Angeles comedy circuit, comedian Max Amini has become a global draw, selling 200,000 tickets last year and attracting billions of social-media views.


Amini says sharing the personal struggles of a being Iranian American through humor helps audiences recognize their common humanity — and challenges the idea that people are defined by their governments.
Entertainment & Arts
Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Previously, he served as a news editor for the Wrap and the music editor for OC Weekly. He returns to The Times after being both a Metpro and a staff writer in Calendar from 2009 to 2012.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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