Move less, cook better

Does your cooking every get chaotic, messy or slow? If so, you might want to consider your economy of motion. For every task in the kitchen (and perhaps in life), there are ways to minimize wasted time, movement and energy. Read more in this week’s newsletter.
Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.