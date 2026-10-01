An Eye Surgeon Says These Everyday Habits Could Be Hurting Your Eyes
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Board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Dagny Xu breaks down how screen time is affecting our eyes and the everyday habits that could be doing more harm than we realize. She explains why you shouldn’t rub your eyes, what blue light glasses can (and can’t) do, and why some redness-relief drops may actually make the problem worse. On the Live + Well podcast, Xu also shares practical ways to reduce digital eye strain and protect your vision as screen time becomes harder to avoid.