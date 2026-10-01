What the ‘Taco Stand Karen’ fiasco says about right-wing Latinos

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For the last two years, Francesca Ortega insulted Latinos on social media with rhetoric that sounded straight from Stephen Miller and with little public pushback.



That all changed last week, when video footage of her berating a taco stand in Santa Clarita went viral. It was like a collective comeuppance of Latino Trump supporters, who helped the president capture the highest share of the Latino electorate of any US presidential candidate has spent most of his second term antagonizing Latinos on everything from immigration to the economy.



Many people took joy at seeing Ortega being publicly humiliated and threatened. But columnista Gustavo Arellano spoke to her and found someone with more nuanced views than the caricature being depicted online – and argues shaming people isn’t the way to change their minds.