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VIDEO | 02:19
What the ‘Taco Stand Karen’ fiasco says about right-wing Latinos
Voices
Brenda Elizondo
 and Gustavo Arellano
Voices

What the ‘Taco Stand Karen’ fiasco says about right-wing Latinos

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
EL SEGUNDO CA DECEMBER 12, 2019 -- Gustavo Arellano, reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
By Brenda Elizondo and Gustavo Arellano
For the last two years, Francesca Ortega insulted Latinos on social media with rhetoric that sounded straight from Stephen Miller and with little public pushback.

That all changed last week, when video footage of her berating a taco stand in Santa Clarita went viral. It was like a collective comeuppance of Latino Trump supporters, who helped the president capture the highest share of the Latino electorate of any US presidential candidate has spent most of his second term antagonizing Latinos on everything from immigration to the economy.

Many people took joy at seeing Ortega being publicly humiliated and threatened. But columnista Gustavo Arellano spoke to her and found someone with more nuanced views than the caricature being depicted online – and argues shaming people isn’t the way to change their minds.
Voices
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Gustavo Arellano

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Opinion Writing in 2026 and Commentary in 2025. He was also a finalist in 2025 for the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing and was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics. Arellano previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.

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