Making bouyon with Chef Kerline Ordeus of Haitian Knockout Kitchen

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“L.A. doesn’t really have Haitian food,” says chef Kerline Ordeus. Following encouragement from her community, she’s aiming to change that with her Haitian cooking classes, meal prep and catering. With a natural gift for cooking from memory, she’s eager to build local community around her home cuisine and culture.