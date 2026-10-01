Making bouyon with Chef Kerline Ordeus of Haitian Knockout Kitchen

“L.A. doesn’t really have Haitian food,” says chef Kerline Ordeus. Following encouragement from her community, she’s aiming to change that with her Haitian cooking classes, meal prep and catering. With a natural gift for cooking from memory, she’s eager to build local community around her home cuisine and culture.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Nava Rawls is a food intern at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Atlanta, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Rawls previously served as the food and wine intern at the San Francisco Chronicle and has contributed to outlets including SFGate, KALW, and the Oaklandside. She has received numerous accolades for her reporting, including a national Society of Professional Journalists award for food writing.