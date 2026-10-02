Meet the guitar tech behind Olivia Rodrigo’s heart-shaped guitar

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As @oliviarodrigo kicked off The Unraveled Tour in support of her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, the internet had plenty to talk about—from her dissolving dress and flower-covered stage design to her custom-made, pink heart-shaped guitar.



The guitar was built by Luis Muñoz (@modernguitartech), a Mexican American guitar technician and luthier who operates out of a tiny repair shop in East L.A.



Over the years, Muñoz has toured with artists including @smashingpumpkins, @deftones, @bush, @anthrax, @falloutboy and his most recent touring job was with Rodrigo, after his wife, a former bassist of hers, told him the singer was looking for a guitar technician.



After Rodrigo shared the guitar with her fans, Muñoz’s one-of-a-kind creation quickly became part of the visual identity of the tour — but for him, the significance went beyond the instrument itself.