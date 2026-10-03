A three-peat or no traffic for a year?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Atlanta Braves at game 1 of the NLDS.
The Dodgers won back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025. If they win again this year, they’ll be the first “three-peat” champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.
@bexcastillo asked some Angelenos which they would rather have: a three-peat or no traffic for a year?
Which would you choose? Let us know in the comments.
The Dodgers won back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025. If they win again this year, they’ll be the first “three-peat” champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.
@bexcastillo asked some Angelenos which they would rather have: a three-peat or no traffic for a year?
Which would you choose? Let us know in the comments.