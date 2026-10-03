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VIDEO | 01:34
A three-peat or no traffic for a year?
California

A three-peat or no traffic for a year?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Atlanta Braves at game 1 of the NLDS.

The Dodgers won back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025. If they win again this year, they’ll be the first “three-peat” champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.

@bexcastillo asked some Angelenos which they would rather have: a three-peat or no traffic for a year?

Which would you choose? Let us know in the comments.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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