A three-peat or no traffic for a year?

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The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Atlanta Braves at game 1 of the NLDS.



The Dodgers won back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025. If they win again this year, they’ll be the first “three-peat” champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.



@bexcastillo asked some Angelenos which they would rather have: a three-peat or no traffic for a year?



Which would you choose? Let us know in the comments.