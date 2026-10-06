Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:37
Jackie ‘brought us together’: Fans say goodbye to beloved Big Bear eagle
Climate & Environment

Jackie ‘brought us together’: Fans say goodbye to beloved Big Bear eagle

Lila Seidman.
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Lila Seidman and Brenda Elizondo
Over the weekend, more than a thousand fans shed tears of grief and recalled fond memories Saturday in Big Bear as they celebrated the life of a beloved reality star.

Jackie and her mate Shadow were propelled to celebrity status via a popular livestream of their nest high up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake. After the pair formed in 2018, fans watched them weather freezing winter storms, incubate eggs and dote on fuzzy chicks.
Climate & Environment
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter focused on California wildlife and the outdoors for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining The Times in 2020, she has investigated mental health policy and jumped on breaking news. A native Angeleno, Seidman holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree from Pepperdine University.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement