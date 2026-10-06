Jackie ‘brought us together’: Fans say goodbye to beloved Big Bear eagle

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Over the weekend, more than a thousand fans shed tears of grief and recalled fond memories Saturday in Big Bear as they celebrated the life of a beloved reality star.



Jackie and her mate Shadow were propelled to celebrity status via a popular livestream of their nest high up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake. After the pair formed in 2018, fans watched them weather freezing winter storms, incubate eggs and dote on fuzzy chicks.