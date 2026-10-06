Jackie ‘brought us together’: Fans say goodbye to beloved Big Bear eagle
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Over the weekend, more than a thousand fans shed tears of grief and recalled fond memories Saturday in Big Bear as they celebrated the life of a beloved reality star.
Jackie and her mate Shadow were propelled to celebrity status via a popular livestream of their nest high up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake. After the pair formed in 2018, fans watched them weather freezing winter storms, incubate eggs and dote on fuzzy chicks.
Jackie and her mate Shadow were propelled to celebrity status via a popular livestream of their nest high up in a tree overlooking Big Bear Lake. After the pair formed in 2018, fans watched them weather freezing winter storms, incubate eggs and dote on fuzzy chicks.