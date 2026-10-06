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Behind the scenes of a matchmaking party
California

Behind the scenes of a matchmaking party

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
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Does the art of matchmaking feel like part of a bygone era of dating?

Not for L.A.-based writer Remy Solomon, who threw a matchmaking party as a way to bring singles together. “The dating scene in L.A. is actually awesome,“ she said. “But it gets a terrible reputation.”

Along with a few friends, she blasted out a survey to about 100 people. Of those 100, she selected 50 participants that she hand-matched and invited to a party at her home.

Attendees were not allowed a plus one. “We want people to feel like we’re all doing something risky and brave here,” she explained.

The morning after, Remy was happy to report that only one person had bailed on the party — a statistic practically unheard of in L.A.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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