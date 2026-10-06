Behind the scenes of a matchmaking party

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Does the art of matchmaking feel like part of a bygone era of dating?



Not for L.A.-based writer Remy Solomon, who threw a matchmaking party as a way to bring singles together. “The dating scene in L.A. is actually awesome,“ she said. “But it gets a terrible reputation.”



Along with a few friends, she blasted out a survey to about 100 people. Of those 100, she selected 50 participants that she hand-matched and invited to a party at her home.



Attendees were not allowed a plus one. “We want people to feel like we’re all doing something risky and brave here,” she explained.



The morning after, Remy was happy to report that only one person had bailed on the party — a statistic practically unheard of in L.A.