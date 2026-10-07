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VIDEO | 02:11
Steve Hilton on the Trump policies he opposes
California

Steve Hilton on the Trump policies he opposes

By Mark Z. Barabak
 and Lara Hochuli
California governor candidate Steve Hilton details the issues on which he says he’s “spoken out against the things that [President Trump] has supported.”
California
Mark Z. Barabak

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky at markzbarabak.bsky.social and on X at markzbarabak.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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