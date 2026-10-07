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VIDEO | 01:18
Steve Hilton says the path to citizenship is legal immigration
California

Steve Hilton says the path to citizenship is legal immigration

By Mark Z. Barabak
 and Lara Hochuli
California governor candidate Steve Hilton, when asked about pathways to citizenship, says, “We have a path to citizenship, it’s called legal immigration.”

“You can’t incentivize illegal immigration,” he says.
California
Mark Z. Barabak

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky at markzbarabak.bsky.social and on X at markzbarabak.

Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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