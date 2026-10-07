Malibu: ‘Like Living In The Old Testament’

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As we hit the 21-month mark since the Palisades and Eaton fires ignited, we are wrapping up season two of Rebuilding L.A. with a return to a community that knows disaster all too well: Malibu. A third of the city was destroyed by the Palisades fire, even as it was still recovering from the devastating Woolsey fire in 2018. Malibu is a coastal enclave of catastrophe - a paradise prone to burning. Mudflows and erosion, too. Now it’s facing a new threat from the West: a warming and rising Pacific Ocean. The decisions Malibu is making right now to rebuild its homes and businesses will shape the city for generations to come and, say the Malibu long-timers who’ve grown up in the area, it’s all worth doing and fighting for.