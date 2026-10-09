AI & The 73-Day Knowledge Boom: Rebuilding Trust in Healthcare with City of Hope CEO Robert Stone

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By 2020, the pace of medical knowledge was already doubling every 73 days. With innovation accelerating even faster today, are we moving quickly enough to get life-saving breakthroughs to the patients who need them most?



In my conversation with City of Hope CEO Robert Stone from the 2026 LA Executive Forum, Stone discusses how academic medical centers can better serve patients by focusing on “bedside to bench and back” innovation, breaking down silos between research and clinical care, and leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery, imaging, and cybersecurity. Beyond technology, Stone shares the strategy behind Access Hope, a bold spinout expanding specialized oncology care to up to 10 million people across the country, and explains why physician empathy and genuine human connection remain essential to rebuilding public trust in institutions.