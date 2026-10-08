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L.A. is ready for an upscale Salvadorian restaurant. So where is it?
Food

L.A. is ready for an upscale Salvadorian restaurant. So where is it?

Daniel Hernandez oortrait
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Daniel Hernandez and Brenda Elizondo
In the latest edition of L.A. Omnivore, Daniel Hernandez discusses a recent dinner at the pop-up Leña, by chef Jimmy Reyes, and poses a question: Why doesn’t Los Angeles have an upscale modern Salvadoran restaurant similar to Popoca in Oakland?

Cookbook author Karla Tatiana Vasquez points out that opportunities for Central Americans still remain limited in L.A.
Food
Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where he served as Food editor from 2022 to 2026. He is a two-time nominee for a James Beard Media Award and the recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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