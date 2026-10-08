L.A. is ready for an upscale Salvadorian restaurant. So where is it?

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In the latest edition of L.A. Omnivore, Daniel Hernandez discusses a recent dinner at the pop-up Leña, by chef Jimmy Reyes, and poses a question: Why doesn’t Los Angeles have an upscale modern Salvadoran restaurant similar to Popoca in Oakland?



Cookbook author Karla Tatiana Vasquez points out that opportunities for Central Americans still remain limited in L.A.