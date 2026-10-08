The Shakespeare Bridge turns 100
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Los Feliz’s beloved Shakespeare Bridge is 100 years old.
The bridge was designed by civil engineer J.C. Wright and constructed by Robert Metcalf. The final cost was a little over $59,000.
@bexcastillo stopped by to chat with L.A. Times reporter and Los Feliz resident Chris Reynolds, who has crossed the iconic overpass countless times since he moved to the neighborhood in 1999.
The Franklin Hills Resident Association will be hosting a centennial celebration on October 10. To learn more, read the full story here.
The bridge was designed by civil engineer J.C. Wright and constructed by Robert Metcalf. The final cost was a little over $59,000.
@bexcastillo stopped by to chat with L.A. Times reporter and Los Feliz resident Chris Reynolds, who has crossed the iconic overpass countless times since he moved to the neighborhood in 1999.
The Franklin Hills Resident Association will be hosting a centennial celebration on October 10. To learn more, read the full story here.