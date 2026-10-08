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VIDEO | 01:30
The Shakespeare Bridge turns 100
California

The Shakespeare Bridge turns 100

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times staffer Christopher Reynolds
By Rebecca Castillo and Christopher Reynolds
Los Feliz’s beloved Shakespeare Bridge is 100 years old.

The bridge was designed by civil engineer J.C. Wright and constructed by Robert Metcalf. The final cost was a little over $59,000.

@bexcastillo stopped by to chat with L.A. Times reporter and Los Feliz resident Chris Reynolds, who has crossed the iconic overpass countless times since he moved to the neighborhood in 1999.

The Franklin Hills Resident Association will be hosting a centennial celebration on October 10. To learn more, read the full story here.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

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