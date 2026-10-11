Long Beach beachfront home on the verge of collapse

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At least one house along the shore in Long Beach appeared severely damaged by the strong waves Sunday morning.



The deck of a yellow ocean-facing house on Seaside Walk along the Peninsula was completely submerged along the side. The impact shattered glass windows and broke wood within the structure as water inundated the home.

