Long Beach beachfront home on the verge of collapse
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At least one house along the shore in Long Beach appeared severely damaged by the strong waves Sunday morning.
The deck of a yellow ocean-facing house on Seaside Walk along the Peninsula was completely submerged along the side. The impact shattered glass windows and broke wood within the structure as water inundated the home.
The deck of a yellow ocean-facing house on Seaside Walk along the Peninsula was completely submerged along the side. The impact shattered glass windows and broke wood within the structure as water inundated the home.