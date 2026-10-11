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VIDEO | 00:56
Long Beach beachfront home on the verge of collapse
California

Long Beach beachfront home on the verge of collapse

By Lara Hochuli
 and Fedor Zarkhin
At least one house along the shore in Long Beach appeared severely damaged by the strong waves Sunday morning.

The deck of a yellow ocean-facing house on Seaside Walk along the Peninsula was completely submerged along the side. The impact shattered glass windows and broke wood within the structure as water inundated the home.
California
Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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