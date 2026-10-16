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VIDEO | 02:59
Mutabbal and meatballs are a match made in heaven
Food

Mutabbal and meatballs are a match made in heaven

By Cody ReissCooking Editor 
After falling in love with mutabbal, I had an idea. What about serving the smoky eggplant dip with lamb meatballs? Mutabbal and meatballs!

I started my meatballs with a panade — a mixture of bread and dairy used to keep meatballs moist — made from a leftover Zankou pita, a half-cup of labneh and an egg. Then, I mixed in a whole bunch of spices and flavorings before finally adding my lamb. To keep the meatballs tender, I made sure not to overwork the meat. Finally, I portioned and shaped them, tossed them lightly in flour and cooked them in a generous cup of oil. They turned out a dark golden brown, and with the mutabbal and a quick labneh drizzle, made a delicious dinner.

You can find more meatball tips in this week’s newsletter, and when you’re ready to cook, you can reference my full recipe for mutabbal and meatballs.
Food
Cody Reiss

Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.

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