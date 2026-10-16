Mutabbal and meatballs are a match made in heaven
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After falling in love with mutabbal, I had an idea. What about serving the smoky eggplant dip with lamb meatballs? Mutabbal and meatballs!
I started my meatballs with a panade — a mixture of bread and dairy used to keep meatballs moist — made from a leftover Zankou pita, a half-cup of labneh and an egg. Then, I mixed in a whole bunch of spices and flavorings before finally adding my lamb. To keep the meatballs tender, I made sure not to overwork the meat. Finally, I portioned and shaped them, tossed them lightly in flour and cooked them in a generous cup of oil. They turned out a dark golden brown, and with the mutabbal and a quick labneh drizzle, made a delicious dinner.
You can find more meatball tips in this week’s newsletter, and when you’re ready to cook, you can reference my full recipe for mutabbal and meatballs.
I started my meatballs with a panade — a mixture of bread and dairy used to keep meatballs moist — made from a leftover Zankou pita, a half-cup of labneh and an egg. Then, I mixed in a whole bunch of spices and flavorings before finally adding my lamb. To keep the meatballs tender, I made sure not to overwork the meat. Finally, I portioned and shaped them, tossed them lightly in flour and cooked them in a generous cup of oil. They turned out a dark golden brown, and with the mutabbal and a quick labneh drizzle, made a delicious dinner.
You can find more meatball tips in this week’s newsletter, and when you’re ready to cook, you can reference my full recipe for mutabbal and meatballs.