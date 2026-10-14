Tina Knowles on Matriarch, Resilience, and Raising Beyoncé
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Tina Knowles on her memoir Matriarch, rebuilding her self-worth, and the stories behind styling Destiny’s Child.
Ms. Knowles talks about the line of resilient seamstresses she uncovered while tracing her family history, her healing after a 33-year marriage, and the stage one breast cancer diagnosis that taught her to put herself first. She shares how she built Houston’s biggest hair salon for professional women, how she raised Beyoncé and Solange as individuals, and the four words she would tell her 25-year-old self.
Recorded at the 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards.
Ms. Knowles talks about the line of resilient seamstresses she uncovered while tracing her family history, her healing after a 33-year marriage, and the stage one breast cancer diagnosis that taught her to put herself first. She shares how she built Houston’s biggest hair salon for professional women, how she raised Beyoncé and Solange as individuals, and the four words she would tell her 25-year-old self.
Recorded at the 2025 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards.