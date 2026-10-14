Why isn’t Gen Z kissing?

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Picture this: it’s your 26th birthday and you’re trying to figure out a fun, unique theme for your party. On top of that, you’re single and looking for creative ways to meet people. So, what do you do?



For L.A.-based Quinn Quinlan, the answer was obvious: throw a kissing-themed birthday party and invite a slew of friends and friends of friends. “People were like, ‘This is crazy, but I’m game,’” she said.



@bexcastillo chatted with Quinn and author Carter Sherman to learn more about why Gen Z isn’t — or is? — kissing.



(And in case you’re curious — yes, multiple couples resulted from this party. “There were some people [with a] friends-to-lovers situation,” said Quinn. “Where like, they both kinda had feelings for each other but didn’t wanna say anything and then this kinda opened a door for them.”)