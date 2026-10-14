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VIDEO | 01:32
Why isn’t Gen Z kissing?
California

Why isn’t Gen Z kissing?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Picture this: it’s your 26th birthday and you’re trying to figure out a fun, unique theme for your party. On top of that, you’re single and looking for creative ways to meet people. So, what do you do?

For L.A.-based Quinn Quinlan, the answer was obvious: throw a kissing-themed birthday party and invite a slew of friends and friends of friends. “People were like, ‘This is crazy, but I’m game,’” she said.

@bexcastillo chatted with Quinn and author Carter Sherman to learn more about why Gen Z isn’t — or is? — kissing.

(And in case you’re curious — yes, multiple couples resulted from this party. “There were some people [with a] friends-to-lovers situation,” said Quinn. “Where like, they both kinda had feelings for each other but didn’t wanna say anything and then this kinda opened a door for them.”)
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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