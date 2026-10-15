La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave)

During a summer of grief and fear brought on by immigration raids in Los Angeles, one small act of bravery gives a community hope.

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I come from immigrants - from the poor, tired, huddled masses yearning to breathe free. I was raised on a vision of America that promised families like mine could belong, could build, could live without fear.



My heart broke last summer as I watched the promise of our country collapse. As ICE agents terrorized mothers, babies, nurses, and day laborers in my city of Los Angeles, I was devastated by how quickly leaders and institutions I once admired chose comfort over courage, conceding ground to the fascism creeping steadily around us.



I kept asking myself: Where are our leaders? And then I saw NEZZA.



One small woman, standing alone, singing the national anthem in Spanish - a version commissioned by FDR to honor a country born not from one people, but many. It was an act of defiance. A refusal to shrink when institutions and politicians folded. In a moment when so many chose safety, she chose courage. For the first time in a long while, she made me proud to be an American. And it shifted something in me. I realized I had been looking in the wrong place for leadership.



That moment stayed with me. It became “La Tierra del Valor” (“The Home of the Brave”), a short film that was made almost entirely by immigrants and the children of immigrants.



This film is a love letter to our nation’s unfinished promise, a love letter to what is still worth fighting for, and a love letter to everyday people who never asked for the fight, but stood firm when it arrived. Nowadays, I find myself looking towards the people who understand, as NEZZA says, that bravery is not the absence of fear, it is feeling that fear and choosing to do the right thing anyway.



This film is for the nurses, the teachers, the Renee Goods — the ordinary people who have chosen, again and again, to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. It is a reminder that the soul of this country has always lived not in its institutions, but in its people.