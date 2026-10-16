Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim surprise ‘You Can See Everything’ audiences on opening night

David Viramontes is an assistant editor for the Los Angeles Times, helping readers engage with some of our biggest stories such as the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles, the Gift Guide and the Voter Guide. He also edits The Times’ Book Club newsletter. He was previously the social media coordinator for Variety, the entertainment industry trade magazine. A University of Southern California graduate, he grew up in Los Angeles and spends his free time watching movies in theaters across the city.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.