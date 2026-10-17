Norte fire destroys multiple homes in Orange County

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The Norte fire ignited in bushy foothills south of San Juan Capistrano around noon and quickly grew to 465 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Six homes were damaged in a hillside enclave of multimillion-dollar properties near Via La Mirada, as officials urged residents to heed evacuation orders and head to local emergency shelters.