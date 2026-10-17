Norte fire destroys multiple homes in Orange County

The Norte fire ignited in bushy foothills south of San Juan Capistrano around noon and quickly grew to 465 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Six homes were damaged in a hillside enclave of multimillion-dollar properties near Via La Mirada, as officials urged residents to heed evacuation orders and head to local emergency shelters.
Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.
Gina Ferazzi has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. Raised in Longmeadow, Mass., she was a two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono.