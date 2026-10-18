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VIDEO | 00:36
Inside a home as the Norte fire closes in
California

Inside a home as the Norte fire closes in

By Lara HochuliSenior Editor for Video 
The Norte fire has scorched more than 570 acres in residential neighborhoods in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, damaging or destroying at least six homes.

Since the fire broke out Friday morning, it has hollowed out several stately homes on Via La Mirada and has continued spreading west into nearby gated communities
California
Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

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