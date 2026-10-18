Inside a home as the Norte fire closes in

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The Norte fire has scorched more than 570 acres in residential neighborhoods in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, damaging or destroying at least six homes.



Since the fire broke out Friday morning, it has hollowed out several stately homes on Via La Mirada and has continued spreading west into nearby gated communities