Missing data from California’s EV truck and bus voucher program
- Share via
With over $1 billion spent, California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project is one of the state’s most well-financed environmental initiatives.
By subsidizing up to 90% of the cost of hybrid and zero-emission vehicles, state officials say the project has helped businesses and transit agencies deploy nearly 12,000 trucks, buses and vans throughout California — particularly in neighborhoods that have been plagued by cancer-causing diesel pollution.
But what was designed 17 years ago to be the nation’s premier green transportation initiative is now facing accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight.
By subsidizing up to 90% of the cost of hybrid and zero-emission vehicles, state officials say the project has helped businesses and transit agencies deploy nearly 12,000 trucks, buses and vans throughout California — particularly in neighborhoods that have been plagued by cancer-causing diesel pollution.
But what was designed 17 years ago to be the nation’s premier green transportation initiative is now facing accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight.