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VIDEO | 01:23
Missing data from California’s EV truck and bus voucher program
California

Missing data from California’s EV truck and bus voucher program

By Lara Hochuli
 and Sandhya Kambhampati
With over $1 billion spent, California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project is one of the state’s most well-financed environmental initiatives.

By subsidizing up to 90% of the cost of hybrid and zero-emission vehicles, state officials say the project has helped businesses and transit agencies deploy nearly 12,000 trucks, buses and vans throughout California — particularly in neighborhoods that have been plagued by cancer-causing diesel pollution.

But what was designed 17 years ago to be the nation’s premier green transportation initiative is now facing accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight.
California
Lara Hochuli

Lara Hochuli is the senior editor on the Los Angeles Times’ Editorial Video team. In a 15-year career, Hochuli has helped bring more than one newsroom into the modern age, including a decade at the San Diego Union-Tribune and a previous stint at The Times with “LA Times Today.” Her work has been recognized with a number of acknowledgments from the Society of Professional Journalists, a handful of San Diego Press Club accolades, and four Emmy Awards.

Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois.

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