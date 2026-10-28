An astronaut’s guide to Endeavour as it returns to launch position

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.
Laura Zornosa is an arts & entertainment reporter at the L.A. Times. She joined the newsroom in June 2020 as an arts & entertainment intern, then became a features reporter. After stints as the culture fellow at the New York Times and a culture reporter at TIME Magazine, she returned to the L.A. Times. Zornosa has also written for the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone and the Chicago Tribune.