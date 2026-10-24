Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Depression, Dating and Finding Joy After Nick Cordero’s Death
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Amanda Kloots opens up about losing her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 and navigating grief, widowhood, and single motherhood while raising their son, Elvis. In the premiere episode of Dr. Zelana On Being Human, she reveals how loss reshaped her identity, relationships and faith, and shares the unexpected ways she found joy during her darkest moments. Six years later, Kloots reflects on dating after loss, keeping Nick’s memory alive and why moving forward doesn’t mean leaving the person you love behind.