Is Cortisol Really Causing Belly Fat and Puffy Face? An Endocrinologist Debunks the Myths
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Is cortisol really behind belly fat, puffy faces and stubborn weight gain? On the latest Live + Well podcast episode, board-certified endocrinologist Dr. Eva Cwynar separates fact from fiction, debunking viral cortisol myths about morning coffee, hormone imbalance and stress. She also explains how cortisol fluctuates throughout the day, its potential effects on sleep, fertility and weight loss, and when symptoms may signal an underlying hormonal condition.