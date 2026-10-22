The nation’s best pastrami? Find it at Langer’s Deli

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Langer’s Deli, a Los Angeles institution that opened near MacArthur Park in 1947, has received this year’s L.A. Times Gold Award.



The late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold and many others have called Langer’s hand-cut pastrami served on twice-baked rye bread the best in the nation.



Owner Norm Langer not only preserves his deli’s traditions, he has pressed city leaders to address conditions around MacArthur Park. After threatening to close, he pledged to keep the deli open through the 2028 Olympics and “likely beyond.”