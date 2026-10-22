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VIDEO | 02:03
The nation’s best pastrami? Find it at Langer’s Deli
Food

The nation’s best pastrami? Find it at Langer’s Deli

Mark Potts.
Laurie Ochoa staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Mark E. Potts and Laurie Ochoa
Langer’s Deli, a Los Angeles institution that opened near MacArthur Park in 1947, has received this year’s L.A. Times Gold Award.

The late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold and many others have called Langer’s hand-cut pastrami served on twice-baked rye bread the best in the nation.

Owner Norm Langer not only preserves his deli’s traditions, he has pressed city leaders to address conditions around MacArthur Park. After threatening to close, he pledged to keep the deli open through the 2028 Olympics and “likely beyond.”
Food
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is a former senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

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