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VIDEO | 02:34
Chappell Roan held a fundraiser. Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist went.
Entertainment & Arts

Chappell Roan held a fundraiser. Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist went.

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Rebecca Castillo and Mikael Wood
Chappell Roan hosted the Super Graphic Spectacular at the Shrine, a two-night event to raise money for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities. Mikael Wood and Bex Castillo attended night one, which featured performances from Lola Young, Tinashe, Amanda Lepore, Christina Aguilera and more.
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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