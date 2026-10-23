Chappell Roan held a fundraiser. Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist went.

Chappell Roan hosted the Super Graphic Spectacular at the Shrine, a two-night event to raise money for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities. Mikael Wood and Bex Castillo attended night one, which featured performances from Lola Young, Tinashe, Amanda Lepore, Christina Aguilera and more.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.