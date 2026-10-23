Chappell Roan held a fundraiser. Our Gen X music critic and Gen Z video journalist went.

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Chappell Roan hosted the Super Graphic Spectacular at the Shrine, a two-night event to raise money for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities. Mikael Wood and Bex Castillo attended night one, which featured performances from Lola Young, Tinashe, Amanda Lepore, Christina Aguilera and more.