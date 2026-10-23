The best food within one mile of LAX
Brenda Elizondo is a former video journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She covered diverse beats across the paper including De Los, Entertainment and reported breaking news on immigrant communities during the peak of the ICE raids. The Santa Ana native received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Cal State Fullerton and previously field produced at NBCLA and Telemundo52.
Daniel Hernandez is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where he served as Food editor from 2022 to 2026. He is a two-time nominee for a James Beard Media Award and the recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.