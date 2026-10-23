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The best food within one mile of LAX
Food

The best food within one mile of LAX

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Daniel Hernandez oortrait
By Brenda Elizondo and Daniel Hernandez
Food
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is a former video journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She covered diverse beats across the paper including De Los, Entertainment and reported breaking news on immigrant communities during the peak of the ICE raids. The Santa Ana native received her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Cal State Fullerton and previously field produced at NBCLA and Telemundo52.

Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where he served as Food editor from 2022 to 2026. He is a two-time nominee for a James Beard Media Award and the recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

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