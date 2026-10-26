What’s a restaurant worth crossing town for?

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.
David Viramontes is an assistant editor for the Los Angeles Times, helping readers engage with some of our biggest stories such as the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles, the Gift Guide and the Voter Guide. He also edits The Times’ Book Club newsletter. He was previously the social media coordinator for Variety, the entertainment industry trade magazine. A University of Southern California graduate, he grew up in Los Angeles and spends his free time watching movies in theaters across the city.