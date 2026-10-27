Why a $34-million LAUSD campus sits vacant and vandalized
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A vacant and vandalized public school sits next to LAUSD headquarters. The school site — paid for with $34 million in taxpayer money — is so burdened with debt and damage that it’s not clear whether anyone can afford to move in.
The empty Miramar campus — informally named for its address of 1215 Miramar St. — stands as a parable for looming challenges as the district deals with a financial crisis and steep enrollment decline. Pressures are mounting for the district to close schools.
The empty Miramar campus — informally named for its address of 1215 Miramar St. — stands as a parable for looming challenges as the district deals with a financial crisis and steep enrollment decline. Pressures are mounting for the district to close schools.