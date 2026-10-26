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VIDEO | 02:59
Mutabbal and meatballs
Food

Mutabbal and meatballs

Topped with labneh and harissa, the smoky, Levantine eggplant dip and spiced lamb meatballs are a match made in heaven

By Cody ReissCooking Editor 
I fell in love with mutabbal, but soon, I wanted more. To go along with my smoky eggplant dip, I made lamb meatballs, substituting leftover pita bread and labneh for the classic white bread and milk panade. I topped the mutabbal and meatballs off with an herby labneh drizzle, harissa and sprigs of cilantro and scooped it up with big, soft sheets of lavash.
Food
Cody Reiss

Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.

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