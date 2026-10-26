Mutabbal and meatballs

Topped with labneh and harissa, the smoky, Levantine eggplant dip and spiced lamb meatballs are a match made in heaven

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



I fell in love with mutabbal, but soon, I wanted more. To go along with my smoky eggplant dip, I made lamb meatballs, substituting leftover pita bread and labneh for the classic white bread and milk panade. I topped the mutabbal and meatballs off with an herby labneh drizzle, harissa and sprigs of cilantro and scooped it up with big, soft sheets of lavash.