Marketing to AI Agents: How Brands Can Escape the Sea of Sameness

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The cost of generating content has dropped to zero, causing an inflation of volume and a deflation of value. In an algorithmic feed dominated by a “sea of sameness,” how do brands actually stand out? Recorded live at Cannes Lions, Anna Magzanian (LA Times Studios) sits down with Jonah Goodhart (Mobian) and Gerry Dakin (Restaurant Brands International) to explore the new reality of advertising. They discuss why brands must now market directly to AI agents, how Burger King avoids “AI slop”, and why human taste remains the ultimate creative premium.