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VIDEO | 01:38
Where is the oldest cemetery in L.A.?
California

Where is the oldest cemetery in L.A.?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Did you know that the oldest continuously operating cemetery in Los Angeles is located in Boyle Heights?

Evergreen Cemetery was established in 1877 and was unique for allowing all races and faiths to be buried there. It’s the final resting place for over 330,000 people with a myriad of backgrounds, including historic L.A. figures like Biddy Mason, Isaac Newton Van Nuys and Isaac Lankershim.

@bexcastillo stopped by for a walking tour with a local historian to learn more.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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