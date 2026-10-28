Where is the oldest cemetery in L.A.?

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Did you know that the oldest continuously operating cemetery in Los Angeles is located in Boyle Heights?



Evergreen Cemetery was established in 1877 and was unique for allowing all races and faiths to be buried there. It’s the final resting place for over 330,000 people with a myriad of backgrounds, including historic L.A. figures like Biddy Mason, Isaac Newton Van Nuys and Isaac Lankershim.



@bexcastillo stopped by for a walking tour with a local historian to learn more.