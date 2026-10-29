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VIDEO | 01:31
The fight to save Ye Rustic Inn
California

The fight to save Ye Rustic Inn

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Los Feliz bar Ye Rustic Inn announced recently that the future of the business seems uncertain. They explained that their landlord instructed them to shut down their outdoor seating, a disappointing decision for the bar that followed a long struggle with the city to get their outdoor dining permit renewed (which was eventually approved).

Ye Rustic management explained that shutting down their patio would impact their revenue and also expressed fear that their lease wouldn’t be renewed when it ends in January.

The dive bar has been operating for over 50 years and has a loyal customer base. The team behind Ye Rustic organized a community gathering for supporters to come and share their love for the bar, with a surprise guest appearance by Councilmember Nithya Raman.

@bexcastillo stopped by to check it out.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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