The fight to save Ye Rustic Inn

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Los Feliz bar Ye Rustic Inn announced recently that the future of the business seems uncertain. They explained that their landlord instructed them to shut down their outdoor seating, a disappointing decision for the bar that followed a long struggle with the city to get their outdoor dining permit renewed (which was eventually approved).



Ye Rustic management explained that shutting down their patio would impact their revenue and also expressed fear that their lease wouldn’t be renewed when it ends in January.



The dive bar has been operating for over 50 years and has a loyal customer base. The team behind Ye Rustic organized a community gathering for supporters to come and share their love for the bar, with a surprise guest appearance by Councilmember Nithya Raman.



@bexcastillo stopped by to check it out.