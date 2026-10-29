Can Psychedelic Therapy Heal Trauma? A Psychiatrist Explains the Science

Explore how ketamine and MDMA-assisted therapy may help treat PTSD, depression and trauma as psychiatrist Dr. David Rabin explains the science, benefits and risks.

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Psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. David Rabin explores whether psychedelic-assisted therapies involving ketamine and MDMA can address aspects of trauma that traditional treatments sometimes struggle to resolve. He examines the emerging science behind neuroplasticity, PTSD, and depression, explaining the potential benefits, risks, and limitations of these treatments while separating promising research from the hype.