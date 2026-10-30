John Goblikon wants to fire his ghostwriter, the problem? He is his ghostwriter

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



John Goblikon is a comedian, life insurance agent and yes, goblin. He first shot to virality after a 2011 music video by metal band Nekrogoblikon and since then has built a rabid fan base traveling as a frontman for the band and doing stand-up comedy. Nowadays, his podcast “Right Now With John Goblikon” keeps him and his team busy. Check out the full story to learn more about John and Dave Rispoli, the man behind the goblin.