John Goblikon wants to fire his ghostwriter, the problem? He is his ghostwriter

John Goblikon is a comedian, life insurance agent and yes, goblin. He first shot to virality after a 2011 music video by metal band Nekrogoblikon and since then has built a rabid fan base traveling as a frontman for the band and doing stand-up comedy. Nowadays, his podcast “Right Now With John Goblikon” keeps him and his team busy. Check out the full story to learn more about John and Dave Rispoli, the man behind the goblin.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Anthony Solorzano is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born and raised in Pomona, he now lives in Riverside. He recently released a zine called “Worst Zine Ever!” where he analyzed his hometown through the lens of “The Simpsons.” He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University and a bachelor’s degree in theater from Cal Poly Pomona. Solorzano enjoys watching movies and going on walks with his dog and his wife.