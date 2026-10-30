What’s the greatest boy band of all time?

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Boy Throb, the viral musical group, celebrated their one-year anniversary and member Darshan Magdum’s long-awaited “welcome” to Hollywood at The Vermont. The milestone comes after months of working to get Magdum’s visa approved so he could join the rest of his crew in the U.S. (even Kesha got involved, supporting the long-distance member’s application).



@bexcastillo chatted with Boy Throb and some fans about what they think is the greatest boy band of all time.