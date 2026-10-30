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What’s the greatest boy band of all time?
California

What’s the greatest boy band of all time?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Boy Throb, the viral musical group, celebrated their one-year anniversary and member Darshan Magdum’s long-awaited “welcome” to Hollywood at The Vermont. The milestone comes after months of working to get Magdum’s visa approved so he could join the rest of his crew in the U.S. (even Kesha got involved, supporting the long-distance member’s application).

@bexcastillo chatted with Boy Throb and some fans about what they think is the greatest boy band of all time.
CaliforniaEntertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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