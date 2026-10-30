Searching the Mojave for 761 RVs that vanished on paper.

Last year’s homeless count found 761 fewer RVs on the back roads of the Antelope Valley, a drop of more than half. Everyone who lives out there told L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith the same thing: that’s not true, the number goes up every year.

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Last year’s homeless count found 761 fewer RVs on the back roads of the Antelope Valley, a drop of more than half. Everyone who lives out there told L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith the same thing: that’s not true, the number goes up every year.