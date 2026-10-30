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Searching the Mojave for 761 RVs that vanished on paper.
California

Searching the Mojave for 761 RVs that vanished on paper.

Last year’s homeless count found 761 fewer RVs on the back roads of the Antelope Valley, a drop of more than half. Everyone who lives out there told L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith the same thing: that’s not true, the number goes up every year.

Los Angeles Times reporter Doug Smith
By Doug Smith
Senior Writer Follow
Last year’s homeless count found 761 fewer RVs on the back roads of the Antelope Valley, a drop of more than half. Everyone who lives out there told L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith the same thing: that’s not true, the number goes up every year.
California
Doug Smith

Los Angeles Times senior writer Doug Smith scouts Los Angeles for the ragged edges where public policy meets real people, combining data analysis and gumshoe reporting to tell L.A. stories through his more than 50 years of experience covering the city.

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