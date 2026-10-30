Get spooky with a malted ‘cup of dirt’ milkshake

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You’ve heard of a “cup of dirt,” but have you heard of a malted “cup of dirt” milkshake? Ditch the pudding, go grab yourself a pint of Chocolate Malted Krunch (I used a local version made by Henry’s Secret Ice Cream) and celebrate spooky season with a big freaky treat.