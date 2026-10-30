Get spooky with a malted ‘cup of dirt’ milkshake

You’ve heard of a “cup of dirt,” but have you heard of a malted “cup of dirt” milkshake? Ditch the pudding, go grab yourself a pint of Chocolate Malted Krunch (I used a local version made by Henry’s Secret Ice Cream) and celebrate spooky season with a big freaky treat.
Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.