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VIDEO | 02:43
Get spooky with a malted ‘cup of dirt’ milkshake
Food

Get spooky with a malted ‘cup of dirt’ milkshake

By Cody ReissCooking Editor 
You’ve heard of a “cup of dirt,” but have you heard of a malted “cup of dirt” milkshake? Ditch the pudding, go grab yourself a pint of Chocolate Malted Krunch (I used a local version made by Henry’s Secret Ice Cream) and celebrate spooky season with a big freaky treat.
Food
Cody Reiss

Cody Reiss is the cooking editor for Los Angeles Times Food, making videos focused on fundamental cooking techniques, philosophies and principles. Previously, he has worked as a cook in the Chez Panisse Café, as a private chef and a travel and food writer. Reiss has eaten his way through 46 states and over 30 countries, and is on a constant search for the best bean and cheese burrito in town.

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