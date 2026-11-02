Thomas J. Schuetz, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Compass Therapeutics, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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Here we discuss the latest COMPANION-002 trial results in advanced biliary tract cancer, including promising improvements in tumor response and progression-free survival, alongside unanswered questions about overall survival. He also explores the potential of bispecific antibodies to overcome immunotherapy resistance and explains why cancer drug developers should take on the challenge of treating cancers with historically poor outcomes, including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer.