M. William Audeh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agendia and breast medical oncologist, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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Here we discuss how genomic testing is changing treatment decisions for patients with early-stage breast cancer. He explains how MammaPrint can help identify patients who may safely avoid chemotherapy, presents emerging research using AI to predict genomic risk from routine pathology images, and shares insights from Agendia’s FLEX study of more than 25,000 patients. He also examines how genomic information can guide more personalized treatment decisions, reduce unnecessary toxicity, and help patients maintain their quality of life after cancer treatment.