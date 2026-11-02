Gunnar B. Ragnarsson, MD, MSc, a medical oncologist, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Here we discuss advances in cancer immunotherapy, the challenges of extending CAR T-cell therapies to solid tumors, and what unsuccessful clinical trials can teach us about developing better treatments. Drawing on his experience in cancer research and clinical practice, he also explains how telemedicine, regional healthcare services, and patient education could help bring advanced cancer treatments to people living far from specialized oncology centers.