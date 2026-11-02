Michael Gnant, MD, Professor of Surgery at the Medical University of Vienna, joins JBMS at ESMO 2026

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We challenge one of the most persistent problems in breast cancer care: overtreatment. He discusses new evidence from the FLEX study on genomic risk assessment, why younger patients do not necessarily need more aggressive treatment, and what the ABCSG-16/SALSA trial reveals about the risks of prolonged endocrine therapy. He also reflects on the disappointing PALLAS trial results, the scientific value of negative studies, and why treatment decisions must account for both clinical evidence and patients’ individual priorities.